$155.23 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $155.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.02 million and the lowest is $146.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $238.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $808.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.41 million to $840.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.06 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

