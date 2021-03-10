$19.32 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce sales of $19.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.25 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $78.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.08 million to $84.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.52 million, with estimates ranging from $75.12 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on PNNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.25 in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 310,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $387.52 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

