1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.78 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 10th. One 1World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $11,108.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

