$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Yum China reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,779. Yum China has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

