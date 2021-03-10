2,307 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 55,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

