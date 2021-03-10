2,809 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,492,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,962,000 after purchasing an additional 518,078 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 250,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 131.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 70,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the period.

AIA opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

