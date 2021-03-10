$290.54 Million in Sales Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post $290.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.52 million and the highest is $301.20 million. Lumber Liquidators posted sales of $267.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 485,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,798. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.