$3.01 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce $3.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.47 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $32.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $110.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $27.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRRX. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

