$3.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,056. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.55. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $189.89.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

