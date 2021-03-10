$400.25 Million in Sales Expected for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post sales of $400.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.50 million and the lowest is $400.00 million. Diodes posted sales of $280.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,412 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,826. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.87. 548,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84. Diodes has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.16.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

