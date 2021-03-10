$46.80 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will report sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.60 million and the highest is $47.00 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $35.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $183.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $185.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $187.90 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNB Financial.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 71,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The company has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.65. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Read More: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.