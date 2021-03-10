5,246 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

