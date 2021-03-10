5N Plus (VNP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5N Plus (TSE: VNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

2/24/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$3.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – 5N Plus had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – 5N Plus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of VNP opened at C$4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a P/E ratio of 173.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.71. 5N Plus Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

