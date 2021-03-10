$60.70 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $60.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.60 million and the lowest is $59.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $45.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $240.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $250.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $223.55 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $244.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $815.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

