$768.26 Million in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post $768.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.60 million and the highest is $778.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,099,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,704,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

