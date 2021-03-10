$785.13 Million in Sales Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report $785.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.17 million and the lowest is $765.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $721.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,529,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AptarGroup by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 801,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,754,000 after buying an additional 342,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $137.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.02. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

