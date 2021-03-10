$821.95 Million in Sales Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will announce $821.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $846.84 million and the lowest is $797.00 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $937.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.30. The company had a trading volume of 868,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

