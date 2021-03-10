89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 89bio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $460.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

