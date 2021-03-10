8X8 PROTOCOL 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $724,097.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $724,097.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001117 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Delegated Proof-of-Stake

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

