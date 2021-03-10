$9.26 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report sales of $9.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $9.44 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $44.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.52.

American Express stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.34. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its position in American Express by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 5,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

