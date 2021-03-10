A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $519,360.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $519,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AOS traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 997,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

