A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.21. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $910,074. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.