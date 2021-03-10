Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 9.4%

Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price fell 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. 547,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 777,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of Abraxas Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

