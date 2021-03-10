Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACCA stock remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 150,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Acacia Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements.

