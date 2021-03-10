Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,157. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $261,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock valued at $250,919,052 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

