ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,407,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

