ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $68.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.65.

ACAD stock opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

