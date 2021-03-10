ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,241 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the average daily volume of 282 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.03.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

