Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as high as C$18.16. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) shares last traded at C$18.08, with a volume of 8,874 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADN shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an “undeperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB downgraded shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$303.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

About Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

