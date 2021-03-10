Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

ACER opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.69. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

