Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.824 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 26,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.33 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

