adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

adidas (ETR:ADS) has been given a €270.00 ($317.65) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €283.18 ($333.16).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €282.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.91. adidas has a 12 month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 12 month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion and a PE ratio of 123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.