Adshares (ADS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12,840.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $12,840.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,601,343 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.