Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at $657,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd.

