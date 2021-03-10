Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

