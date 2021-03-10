Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 65,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $4,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 892.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $283.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.87. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.51 and a 12-month high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

