Advisory Services Network LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.59.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

