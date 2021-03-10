Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

