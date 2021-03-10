Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.