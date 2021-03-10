Aegis Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Research analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 252.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $122.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $91,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.