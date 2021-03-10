Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $911.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.05% and a negative return on equity of 135.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

