Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.47. Approximately 1,251,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,820,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Affimed by 500.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

