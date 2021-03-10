Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.75.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after buying an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

