Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Issues Earnings Results

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALNA stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares in the company, valued at $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.