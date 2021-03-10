Alliance Global Partners Lowers T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $1.65

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.40 to $1.65 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.44.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.