Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 197,914 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 197,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $4,419,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

