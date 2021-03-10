Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $123.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.96.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

