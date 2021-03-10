Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,786,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

SYNNEX stock opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.