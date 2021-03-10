Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,380 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials stock opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $130.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,802 shares of company stock worth $21,753,152. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.