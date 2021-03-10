Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million.

Shares of APT stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,500. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

